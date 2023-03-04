Video: In Hyderabad, Cong women wear Smriti Irani masks; protest LPG price hike

Hyderabad: Demanding an immediate reduction in the commercial LPG cylinder prices, female workers of the Congress party donned masks with union minister Smriti Irani on them and displayed placards in protest.

On Wednesday, the prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders were hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 350.5 per cylinder respectively.

With this hike, the retail price of a domestic LPG gas cylinder in Hyderabad now becomes Rs 1155, while the price for a commercial cylinder is Rs 2325.

The youth congress led a rally to protest the price hike of domestic LPG gas cylinders. Women wore Smriti Irani’s masks and “Where is Smriti Irani”? slogans were raised.

“Earlier in 2014, when the price was Rs 410, Smriti Irani had come on the roads and staged a dharna, but today the price of a cylinder has tripled to Rs 1200, and she did not respond to it,” said Motha Rohit, a youth congress leader.

The Congress workers said that the Prime Minister is breaking the back of the common people by increasing the prices.

“The prime minister said that if we are given power at the centre, he will immediately reduce the price of gas and the price of essential commodities, but in the last 8 years, he failed to do so,” they said.

They said that the price hikes are burning the hearts of the people and demanded that the prices have to be reduced immediately.

“If the prices are not reduced immediately, people will come onto the roads and drive away every single Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader,” Motha Rohit said.