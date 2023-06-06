Video: It’s free beer for Andhra locals after truck overturns

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th June 2023 4:51 pm IST
Video: People steal beer bottles after truck overturns in Andhra
Beer bottles on road after truck overturns in Andhra (Photo: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: People stole beer bottles after a truck carrying alcohol cases overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district.

The incident occurred on the national highway between Anakapalli and Bayyavaram on Monday evening.

As the entire load of 200 cases of beer bottles fell on the ground, locals in the area scurried to steal them instead of helping the truck driver and cleaner, who escaped the accident with minor injuries.

Similar incidents of people stealing liquor bottles after road accidents involving alcohol-carrying trucks have been reported in the state in the past.

