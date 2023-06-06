Video: It’s free beer for Andhra locals after truck overturns

Visakhapatnam: People stole beer bottles after a truck carrying alcohol cases overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district.

The incident occurred on the national highway between Anakapalli and Bayyavaram on Monday evening.

అనకాపల్లి జిల్లాలో మద్యం వ్యాన్ బోల్తా.. బీర్ బాటిళ్ళ కోసం ఎగబడ్డ జనం



అనకాపల్లి – బయ్యవరం వద్ద జాతీయ రహదారిపై మద్యం లోడుతో వెళుతున్న వ్యాన్ అదుపుతప్పి ప్రమాదవశాత్తు రహదారిపై బోల్తా పడింది. అనకాపల్లి మద్యం డిపో నుంచి నర్సీపట్నానికి వెళ్తుండగా ఈ ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది.



ఈ ప్రమాదంలో… pic.twitter.com/TLYNX5sPOU — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) June 6, 2023

As the entire load of 200 cases of beer bottles fell on the ground, locals in the area scurried to steal them instead of helping the truck driver and cleaner, who escaped the accident with minor injuries.

VIDEO | A vehicle carrying 200 cartons of beer overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli on Tuesday, following which people rushed to grab the beer bottles. pic.twitter.com/nIYHQCF9U8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2023

Footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Similar incidents of people stealing liquor bottles after road accidents involving alcohol-carrying trucks have been reported in the state in the past.