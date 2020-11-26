[VIDEO] Kareena reveals things she wants from ‘Khans’ of Bollywood

Mumbai: Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is no doubt one of the most versatile actresses in the film industry. Bebo has been ruling over the box office for over two decades now and she has acted with popular Khans of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and husband Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan got candid about she wants from other Bollywood celebrities.

While interacting in Pinkvilla’s ‘What Women Want’ shown, when Kareena Kapoor was asked what she wants from her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, the actress had stated that she already has him. Despite saying that, Kareena had also added that she wants Saif’s mind as she believes he is intelligent and an articulate person.

When asked, what she wants from superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the actress had given a witty reply and shared that she wants SRK’s London home.

And from Salman Khan, Bebo said that she wants all his fans.

Kareena has worked with Saif in ‘Omkara’, ‘Tashan’, ‘Kurbaan’ and ‘Agent Vinod’. The actress shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ and ‘Ra.One’. With Salman Khan, Kareena was seen in ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Main Aur Mrs Khanna’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

Kareena Kapoor went on and shared what all she wants from the other celebs including her BFF, filmmaker Karan Johar. She said she want ‘beautiful smile’ of Deepika Padukone and ‘bold voice’ of Priyanka Chopra. Watch the complete interview below to know about what all she revealed.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s interview

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Apart from this, she also has Karan Johar’s period drama, ‘Takht’.