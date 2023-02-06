Video: Karnataka Police open fire on knife-wielding man

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th February 2023 12:08 pm IST
Karnataka Police open fire on knife-wielding man, video goes viral. (Photo: Twitter)

Kalaburagi: A video of Karnataka Police shooting a knife-wielding rowdy in the leg has gone viral on social media.

The rowdy, Fazal Bhagavan, was wielding a knife and threatening people in the market area of Kalaburagi city.

The police, which rushed to the spot, were attacked by Fazal, who was wielding a knife dangerously towards the people. The police warned him repeatedly to drop the weapon and surrender.

Also Read
PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in Bangalore

Fazal did not listen to the warnings and continued creating a scene in public for more than one hour. Finally, the senior police officer shot him in the leg twice. As he collapsed, the police took him into custody.

The accused was admitted to a private hospital and administered treatment.

The incident occurred Sunday evening in the Chowk Police station limits of Kalaburagi city.

The video of the accused wielding the knife was shot by the police, which has gone viral on social media. The police are investigating the case.

Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th February 2023 12:08 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button