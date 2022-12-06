Video: Liverpool icon Ian Rush listens to ‘Al-Fatiha’ during FIFA World Cup

Doha: A former Liverpool icon Ian Rush listening to Surah Al-Fatiha (first Surah—chapter of the Quran) recited by world-renowned Qari (Quran reciter) during World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Quran reciter Fatih Seferagic had the opportunity to meet Ian Rush thus recited and explained to him the message contained in Surat Al-Fatiha.

On Saturday, December 3, Fatih Seferagic shared a video clip on Twitter and captioned it, “The Quran is for everyone: to listen to, to ponder at, and to reflect on. We had the opportunity to introduce the Holy Quran to Liverpool legend and record goalscorer, Ian Rush.”

A video clip showed Fatih reciting verse by verse solemnly in front of Rush. Rush was seen nodding his head looking at Fatih as if trying to understand.

Fatih also explained the meaning of the verses in Surah Al-Fatiha.

“And Muslims we say this short chapter in every single prayer we pray five times a day. We always ask god to guide us to the straight path,” Fatih said.

In November 2022, a Brazilian family converted to Islam in a mosque while they were in Doha to watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Quran is for everyone: to listen to, to ponder at, and to reflect on.



We had the opportunity to introduce the Holy Quran to Liverpool legend and record goalscorer, Ian Rush pic.twitter.com/mNKbU8cOiZ — Fatih Seferagic (@FatihSeferagic) December 3, 2022

Earlier, a Mexican fan converted to Islam in a mosque in the Katara cultural village in Doha, on the second day of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Qatar launched a pavilion to introduce Islam and its teachings during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The program, in which preachers of several nationalities participate, includes distributing printed books in several languages ​​to introduce Islam and present Arab culture, especially Qatari, and introduce it.

The FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday, November 20, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, in the first edition of the international tournament to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world.

Over the course of 29 days, the tournament will witness 64 matches, with the curtains dropping on December 18, coinciding with Qatar National Day, at Lusail Stadium, which can accommodate 80,000 fans.