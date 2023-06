Hyderabad: A man died while playing shuttle at an indoor stadium in Jagtial on Friday.

Venkat Raju, 54, a resident of Jagtial town was playing shuttle at a club when he suddenly collapsed to the ground.

People present nearby rushed to him and performed CPR. He was shifted to the hospital. However, Venkat Raju was declared dead on arrival.

The entire event was recorded on CCTVs in the area.