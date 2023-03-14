Video: Man in MP tied to tree and thrashed, found hanging later

A video has gone viral on social media platforms where a man is seen tied to a tree and a lady is feeding him food while onlookers scream in the background.

A man residing in the Panchampur village of Chhatarpur was tortured after being tied to a tree by several people of the village.



The man, after being released, committed suicide by hanging himself at his house.



pic.twitter.com/3utseCYiKq — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) March 14, 2023

According to police, the incident happened on March 4 in Panchampur village of Madhya Pradesh. The couple was being punished because their son had eloped with a girl and married.

“Both families are from the same caste. The girl’s father was against their union. When he came to know about their elopement, he was infuriated. He and five others took Udha Ahirwar (the boy’s father) to Panchampur, tied him to a tree, and thrashed him for two days in full public view,” police said.

It is alleged that when Ahirwar was finally released, he hanged himself unable to bear the humiliation.

However, according to Ahirwar’s wife, the assailants entered their home when he was alone, killed him, and hung his body in the room.

Police registered a complaint only after the video went viral. Six have been accused in the chargesheet but no arrests have been made yet.