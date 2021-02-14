Video: marriage proposal in Dubai at an expo leaves twitterati amazed

Dubai: On valentine’s day, a video of a marriage proposal in Dubai left the social media users awestruck.

In the expo2020, Chirag Lakhiani, a Dubai-based entrepreneur proposed to his girlfriend Kritika Ramchandani.

Chirag in the presence of family and friends got down on knees to propose to her on February 12 on Kritika’s birthday.

The surprise of her life awaited her at Expo 2020. Watch to the end! ❤️💍#Expo2020 #Dubai #UAE pic.twitter.com/RN8Cjr7e2I — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) February 13, 2021

Lakhiani speaking to Khaleej times said that he initially planned on proposing her on air, on City101.6, but because of Covid-19 restrictions it could not happen. He then thought of Burj Khalifa or Burj Al Arab the most iconic sites in Dubai, but his friend RJ Lokesh of City 101.6 suggested doing it at the Expo2020 site.

“I was instantly convinced when Lokesh suggested Expo as presently it is the most talked about site in the UA. This was the first big step for my future, too. It seemed perfect,” he said.

The romantic proposal left the girl with teary eyes. Speaking to the Khaleej times she said that she had no idea about the proposal.

It was a dream come true for Krtika when she was proposed with a ring while Shahrukh Khan’s song was played.