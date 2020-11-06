Video: Meet Nazia Nasim, the first ‘crorepati’ of KBC season 12

Mumbai: In a latest promo video of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, it has been revealed that the season will get its first ‘crorepati’, Nazia Nasim this week. The episode will be aired on November 11.

In a short video, shared by the Sony TV on its Twitter page on Thursday, show host Amitabh Bachchan is announcing Nazia Nasim as the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore this season. In the video, Bachchan lauds her knowledge and the way she played throughout. Calling it an ‘incredible game,’ he also shares that the winner got some tough questions, but she managed to sail through easily.

“What an incredible game you have played,” Amitabh says in the video. Check out the promo video below:

NAZIA NASIM is #KBC12’s first crorepati ! Watch this iconic moment in #KBC12 on 11th Nov 9 pm only on Sony @SrBachchan@SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/6qG8T3vmNc — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 5, 2020

“Yeh bade mushkil prashn the, jahan aapki nazar gayi, woh ekdum sahi thi (These were difficult questions, but your instinct was spot on),” Amitabh tells as Nazia Nasim gasps in shock at her achievement.

The 30-second video ends with Amitabh proceeding to ask her the 16th question, for Rs 7 crore.

Who is Nazia Nasim?

Nazia Nasim is from Delhi and works as a communication manager with Royal Enfield. She emerges as the first crorepati (a millionaire) of KBC 12.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 began on September 28 with the theme that nothing can deter a person from seeing a dream and while the pandemic might have halted the pace of life, the dreams can still be fulfilled.

While not many contestants managed to win a significant amount this year, the show had four Rs 1 crore winners last year.

Meanwhile, this year is special for Amitabh, as it marks two decades of his association with KBC, with which he made his television debut in 2000.