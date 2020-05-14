menu
search
14 May 2020, Thu
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Video of migrant kid sleeping on suitcase goes viral

Posted by Sameer Published: May 14, 2020, 9:32 pm IST
Video of migrant kid sleeping on suitcase goes viral
Twitter

Jhansi: Nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus has left migrant labourers helpless. They are struggling to go back to their native place.

Most of them were either employed with MSMEs or the construction sector. Nearly all have lost their jobs and had no time to reach their villages before the national lockdown was announced.

Migrant kid

Recently, a video of migrant kid went viral on social media.

The video shows a migrant kid sleeping on his mother’s suitcase while she was walking on foot to reach their destination.

After the video went viral, netizens started criticizing the government.

Earlier, a video of a migrant who was forced to haul his pregnant wife and son on a makeshift cart to travel a distance of 700 km from Hyderabad to Madhya Pradesh went viral.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved