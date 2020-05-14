Video of migrant kid sleeping on suitcase goes viral

Jhansi: Nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus has left migrant labourers helpless. They are struggling to go back to their native place.

Most of them were either employed with MSMEs or the construction sector. Nearly all have lost their jobs and had no time to reach their villages before the national lockdown was announced.

Migrant kid

Recently, a video of migrant kid went viral on social media.

The video shows a migrant kid sleeping on his mother’s suitcase while she was walking on foot to reach their destination.

After the video went viral, netizens started criticizing the government.

Earlier, a video of a migrant who was forced to haul his pregnant wife and son on a makeshift cart to travel a distance of 700 km from Hyderabad to Madhya Pradesh went viral.

