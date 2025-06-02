Video: MIT bars student leader Megha Vemuri after pro-Palestine speech 

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has barred Indian-American student Megha Vemuri from participating in her graduation ceremony. The action was taken following a pro-Palestine speech during a campus event.

Vemuri, the Class of 2025 president, was also prohibited from entering the MIT campus with her family on commencement day. It was confirmed by Chancellor Melissa Nobles.

Student’s Pro-Palestine speech leads to disciplinary action by MIT

During her address on May 29, Vemuri wore a red keffiyeh which is a symbol of solidarity with Palestine and criticized MIT’s research collaborations with Israel.

She accused the institute of complicity in Israel’s military actions in Gaza. She stated that the Israeli forces are the only foreign military MIT has research ties with. It makes our school part of a system aiding the assault on Palestinian lives, she added.

MIT’s class president, Megha Vemuri, spent her graduation speech bashing Israel.



Then President Sally Kornbluth spoke immediately after and oh boy was that awkward. pic.twitter.com/PjsBNEQxmy — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) May 29, 2025

Chancellor Nobles responded in an email, saying that Megha Vemuri had “deliberately misled organizers” and violated campus protest policies by turning her speech into a demonstration.

While MIT acknowledged the student’s right to free expression, it deemed the disruption unacceptable for an official ceremony.

Megha Vemuri’s background

Born in Alpharetta, Georgia, Vemuri graduated from Alpharetta High School in 2021 before enrolling at MIT.

Recently, she earned a triple major in computer science, neuroscience, and linguistics while serving as class president.

Apart from academics, she is a member of Written Revolution which is an MIT student group. She was previously interned at South Africa’s UCT Neuroscience Institute.