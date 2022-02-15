Video: Muslim man takes daughter away from school amidst hijab row

In a school in the Mandya district of Karnataka, the hijab row seems to have acted to the detriment of girls’ education in Karnataka. A father, whose daughter is enrolled in a school in the Mandya district, walked out with her after vehemently telling a teacher that “hijab is more important than school for us.”

A video of the confrontation was posted by journalist Deepak Bopanna on Twitter. The teacher can be seen persuading the father to let the child attend classes. The teacher can be seen remarking that “there is no issue at all” to which Pasha stated, “We are the ones who take an issue.”

"Hijab is more important than school to us" : Says Sadiq Pasha as he takes his daughter back home from gousia school in Mandya. Repeated attempts by school staff to convince him failed as he walks out saying I have a problem to send my child without #hijab to class. pic.twitter.com/xqhg8SvTQn — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 15, 2022

Repeated attempts by the school staff did not convince Pasha as he walked out of the school making it clear that he would not allow his child to attend classes without hijab.

As feared, the hijab row, born out of Hindutva, is working to the detriment of Muslim women’s education.

Background of Hijab row:

The hijab row started a month ago when female Muslim students were denied entry into a pre-university government college in Karnataka’s Udupi town. The reason offered by the administration was that the students adorned in hijabs were violating the dress code of their institute. The students on their end stated that, the hijab was an integral part of their religion and as such affirmed their right to practice their faith.

The hijab row soon made its way into other parts of northern Karnataka where right-wing students as well as, Muslim women (supported by ambedkarite and Muslim student activists) protested against and in favour of the hijab respectively.

Last week, the Karnataka High court stated that all educational institutions shall be reopened, and students can attend classes in keeping with the dress code (ie. without their hijabs).

The case is still being heard by the court.