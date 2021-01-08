[VIDEO] Naga Chaitanya’s fun banter with Samantha leaves fans in awe

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni’s OTT talk show Sam Jam, will be soon airing its final episode which will feature her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya. The show which is streaming on Telugu OTT platform Aha, has been garnering a lot of praise from fans and viewers. And now, fans are super excited to see Chaitanya as the guest on the show.

The episode will stream on OTT platform Aha on Friday.

A snippet from the episode is being shared widely Instagram in which Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya can be seen sharing some fun banter which is leaving fans go gaga over it. The video begins with Samantha welcoming Chaitanya on the show and he immediately teases her for calling him last on the show. The actor was at his best and did not shy away from teasing and giving some fun replies to Samantha.

During the chat, Naga goes on to reply to one of her questions in Telugu saying, “Would you take any advice from me? Because whatever advice I give you at home, you never take it.”

Samantha asked Chaitanya if he has ever flirted with multiple girls at the same time, as he blushed. While his answer was not shown, the audience could be seen hooting loudly. She also asked him to give her points on her cooking. He hilariously trolled her by asking if he heard the question correctly. She also asked him to give her points on managing the house.

The video ended with Chaitanya telling Samantha that she cannot rag him because he knows everything about her.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya got married in a dreamy destination wedding in Goa in October 2017. The couple first met each other on the sets of their debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009.

On the professional front, Samantha will be next seen Shakuntalam. Apart also has a much-awaited film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhai in her sleeves. Her digital Hindi debut ‘The Family Man 2’ opposite Manoj Bajpayee is all set release in February.