[Video] Netizens spot Donald Trump selling kulfi, singing songs in Pakistan

Hyderabad: With a global population of 7,713 million, it is obvious to have many doppelgangers around the world. We have come across many such cases with celebrities quite often and in a similar instance recently, netizens found another mind-blowing celebrity lookalike in Pakistan.

A viral video that has taken social media by storm of a Donald Trump lookalike working as a kulfi vendor, wearing a kurta pajama and singing songs in Urdu on the streets of Pakistan is making the internet go frenzy.

The street vendor is getting famous not just because of the similarities with the former US president but also for his unique voice.

The middle-aged man supposedly is suffering from albinism, has blond hair and a physique similar to Trump and he was seen singing soulfully beside his cart.

The video got more attention after Pakistani singer-songwriter Shehzad Roy shared it on his social media handles praising the Trump doppelganger “Wah. Qulfi walay bhai, Kya baat ha,” Roy wrote.

This Pakistani singer asked the netizens to help him find the vendor from the video on twitter. To which many people claimed that they have been eating the man’s delicious desserts for years at Sahiwal in Punjab, Pakistan.

Please share if you know this Qulfi walay bhai…. I am looking for him — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) June 11, 2021

The person in the video had an uncanny resemblance to Trump, which also triggered some hilarious memes and jokes. The comments went something like, “Didn’t know the former US President could sing,” while other comments, “Looks like Trump, soul like Naseebo Lal”, referring to the noted folk artiste.

Here’s how the internet reacted:

Imran khan: Pakistan main bahir say log akay nokriyan karengay.

3 years later: pic.twitter.com/WRbj76DNsd — ᗩᒪI ᗷᖇOᕼI (@rothmensone) June 10, 2021

Mr Trump in Pakistan while selling "Qulfii" through Surr and Taal 😂 love his style by the way. Talented Trump — Laibamalik (@Ferozan7) June 10, 2021

Donald Trump after Covid recession,selling kulfi at lahore markets 😁😁 — Philanthropist (@Philant16773739) June 10, 2021

He deserves a shot at Coke Studio. He sounds better than many professional singers — Wasif Rehman (@Wassie_Rehman) June 11, 2021