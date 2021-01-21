Video of AIMIM leader’s murder in Hyderabad falsely shared as incident in Delhi

Hyderabad/New Delhi: A video of AIMIM leader’s murder that took place at pillar number 248 of the PVNR Expressway, Hyderabad has been falsely shared as an incident in Delhi.

As per the Quint report, the leader, Mohammed Khaleel, 33, was murdered by three people on the night of January 10, 2021.

The three accused persons of the case have been identified as the chef and owner of Garib Nawaz Hotel Shaik Rasheed and his two workers, Mohammed Azmath and Syed Imran.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the crime took place due to financial disputes.

Talking about the case, Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said that Rasheed took loan from Khaleel. As he was unable to repay the loan amount, he decided to kill the AIMIM leader.

Although the incident took place in Hyderabad, some of the netizens are falsely sharing it as an incident in Delhi’s Karol Bagh.