Video of Donald Trump dancing on stage goes viral

Florida: President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump danced on the stage during campaign rally in Florida. Later, the video went viral on social media.

In the video, Trump can be seen dancing to the tune while the crowd cheering for him.

Reaction of Twitterati

As soon as the video went viral, Twitterati started reacting. One of the social media user wrote, ” 215,000 dead Americans and he’s out there doing this…”.

215,000 dead Americans and he’s out there doing this… pic.twitter.com/uYUddJcvNN — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 13, 2020

Another person wrote, “Donald Trump dances almost as bad as he Presidents”.

Donald Trump dances almost as bad as he Presidents.



pic.twitter.com/FLhLZeoAgM — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 14, 2020

Trump is dancing because he finally managed to make America first in something. pic.twitter.com/PjP3qdgZbG — PhonyPOTUS (@potus_phony) October 10, 2020

Recently, Trump was tested positive for COVID-19. After recovery, he started his re-election campaign.

Indian Americans prefer Biden as President over Trump

Meanwhile, a survey revealed that a majority of the Indian community in America is set to vote for former US Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

According to a survey conducted by 2020 Indian American Attitude Survey (IAAS), 72 per cent of registered Indian American voters plan to vote for Biden, 22 per cent intend to vote for Trump, 3 per cent will support a third-party candidate while 3 per cent do not intend to vote at all.

According to the New York Times, the presence of Harris — whose mother was from India — has a galvanising effect on a voting block that could help the former Vice President in states like Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania.