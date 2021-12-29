Video of Haridwar hate speech leaders, police officer laughing together kicks up storm

Dehradun: Five Hindu religious leaders of the Dharma Sansad (so-called religious assembly) in Haridwar who were involved in the recent anti-Muslim hate speech conclave are seen laughing with a police officer, who they said will be “on our side”.

In the recently held Hindutva conclave at Haridwar (between December 16-19), the leaders including Yati Narsinghanand, Waseem Rizvi, Sadhvi Annapurna called for the open genocide of Muslim citizens living in India.

On Tuesday, they went to the police station and filed a complaint against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and three Caliphs, Abu Bakr, Umar, and Osman. They held the Caliphs and the Prophet responsible for the violence against individuals who do not believe in Islam.

It is pertinent to note that there isn’t any evidence of the Caliphs propagating violence against “non-Muslims.

They further alleged that attempts have been made to kill Jitendra Tyagi aka Wasim Rizvi, Yati Narsinghananda Giri, and others who had organized the Dharm Sansad. In the complaint, they further made a statement that Quran was propagated as the book of Allah without any basis.

During their seemingly amicable (although deeply disturbing) conversation, the Hindutva leaders and the police officer throatily chanted “Har har Mahadev.”

Twitterati reacted to the interaction between the Policeman and the Hate speech givers.

Annapurna: Show us that you're not biased.



Narsinghanand: He is biased and our side.



All (including the police officer) burst into laughter. The joke is this country and its rule of law. pic.twitter.com/kKMKUND8ym — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) December 28, 2021

that video of a cop laughing carelessly with terrorists like yati narsinghananda is also an act of violence on the psyche of indian muslims.#Arrest_Haridwar_Terrorist — Zoya Rasul (@zoyarasul) December 28, 2021

It's not a dharm sansad, it's a terrorist cell. #Arrest_Haridwar_Terrorist — Qrytyq کیریٹیک/تنقید (@Ayazebrahim) December 26, 2021