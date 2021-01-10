Video of Lucky Ali performing with Hrithik Roshan is winning hearts!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s iconic singer Lucky Ali’s magical and unconventional husky voice was a part of every 90’s kid. When he recreated the magic once again recently with his latest ‘O Sanam’ video, we couldn’t help out but into a pit of nostalgia.

Since then we have been listening to all his soulful songs love anthems all over again. Now we got out hands on another super special clip where the superstars Lucky Ali and Hrithik Roshan can be seen performing ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’ from the movie ‘Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai’. This performance is from Zee Cine Awards 2000.

This old video of the both swaying to the swaying to the rhythm of the song is surely a trip down a memory lane. Netizens are in awe with his throwback video as it is winning their hearts.

A couple of months ago in 2020, a monochrome music video Lucky Ali, strumming a guitar and crooning ‘O Sanam’ in his melodious voice went viral and took the internet by storm. Initially released in 1996, the song and Ali’s soulful rendition of it recently during an unplugged LIVE session is enough to put a balm on this rough year.

The clip which was shared in early November drew a widespread emotional response from fans as he stopped at a line where there is a mention of the word death. Lucky abruptly stops singing when he reaches the line in the second stanza that goes “Mar bhi gaye toh bhool na jaana”.

In yet another viral video, which was first shared by actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Instagram, Lucky Ali can be seen performing the song at an impromptu gig in Goa’s Arambol village.

He made his singing debut with the Album Sunoh which later established him as a singer and launched his career. Lucky Ali has lent his voice for multiple commercially successful Bollywood films including Sur, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, and Tamasha.

His song list of Bollywood hits includes Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Aa Bhi Jaa, Hairat and Safarnama. Apart from these, Lucky Ali also did some albums, with popular hits like O Sanam.