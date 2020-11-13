Video of Lucky Ali singing ‘O Sanam’ will turn you nostalgic

Hyderabad: A video of singer-songwriter Lucky Ali singing his popular song ‘O Sanam’ is going viral on social media.

O Sanam is a track from Lucky Ali’s debut music album Sunoh.

In the video, which is shot in black and white, the singer plays an unplugged version of the song on his guitar.

The video was initially shared by photographer Saad Khan on YouTube on November 06. However, it’s now going viral on Twitter and turning the fans nostalgic.

The singer is best known for his unique music style and is famous for his songs ‘Teri Yaadein’, ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’ of the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, besides ‘O Sanam’.

Many people took to Twitter to share the clip and expressed love for the singer, who is now 62.

Standup comedian Anshu Mor wrote: “Here is a man who remained true to his art and at 62 he is still pure gold. #luckyali”

Similarly, many other Twitter users shared the clip and expressed joy.

Here are some of the reactions:

How did Indi-pop die? How come our independent artists couldn't win rockstars? This is Lucky Ali now

Felt so nostalgic listening to my all time favourite song sung by Lucky Ali ji…Long live Lucky Ali ji..felt too emotional watching u after so long time

Looks so much at peace with himself! Truly "Lucky" Ali