Video of man brutally beating mother goes viral, accused held

Thiruvananthapuram: Ayroor police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old private bus conductor for brutally beating his mother near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The video that went viral on social media shows that Rasaq was brutally after hurling abuses at her in an apparently inebriated state. It shows that the man in the red shirt was repeatedly hitting and kicking his mother, who was sitting on the floor of a dark room nearby kitchen.

As the video got viral, the police approached the family.

The sub inspector of Ayroor village said, “Rasaq’s mother, a 49-year-old woman, was not ready to file complaint. Hence, the police registered a suo moto case on the basis of the video.”

The video was shot by Rasaq’s sister. She had sent the video to a relative of hers living in one of the Gulf countries. Later, the relative had posted the video on social media platforms and it went viral. The incident happened on December 10, 2020.

Kerala Women Commission also registered a suo moto case on the incident. Women’s commission’s Chairperson has stated in a press release that she has asked the Thiruvananthapuram rural superintendent of police (SP) to submit a report on this matter.