Video of Owaisi shaking hands with BJP supporters goes viral

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Hyderabad civic poll election results, a video of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owais shaking hands with BJP supporters, has gone viral.

As per The Hans India report, the BJP supporters were riding on a two-wheeler, while Owaisi was driving his Mercedes Benz.

Upon seeing Owaisi, the saffron party supporters slowed their two-wheeler and said, “ek bar shake hand to diyo, BJP jeetri”. While shaking hands, BJP supporters and Owaisi were on their respective vehicles.

GHMC election results

Today, GHMC election results will be announced after the completion of the counting of votes.

It may be mentioned that this time, the mayor’s post is reserved for a woman. Elections were conducted with ballot papers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents.