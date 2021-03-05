Video of Saudi’s first female driver leaves social media impressed

Riyadh: A video of a first female ambulance driver in Saudi Arabia has now gone viral across social media.

Eman Abdul Azim, an emergency medicine specialist, was transporting a woman in labor to a Riyadh hospital. The video has been widely shared on the Twitter platform and received several thousand likes.

السعودية إيمان عبدالعظيم أخصائية طب طوارئ توثق نقل أول حالة ولادة إلى المستشفى وهي تقود الإسعاف في شوارع الرياض، بناتنا فخرنا 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/eJ6LgnQUIy — لبيب (حساب بديل) (@Labeebhubb) March 3, 2021

“The video gained a lot of attention on social media sites because I was transporting a case of childbirth… Many thanks to those who are proud of me and to those who encourage and support me,” Abdul Azim responded to the love, in a tweet.

Earlier, in an interview with Middle East Broadcasting Center, she insisted on becoming an ambulance driver due to the shortage of medical staff in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. She is the first female ambulance driver in Saudi Arabia.

“Our daughters are our pride,” a Twitter user commented on the video.

“Many people might not know what paramedics do, but the truth is their work is great in saving lives and helping people, may God give her strength,” another user said.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to increase women’s participation in the workforce, a key goal of the kingdom’s vision for the 2030 reform strategy. That is why according to Nour Shabib, vice president of strategic planning and business development, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) has made gender equality and the promotion of women in senior positions a top priority.