Video of Taliban flying US chopper with man dangling from rope goes viral

Kabul: Shocking footage has surfaced on social media from reportedly Afghanistan’s Kandahar in which an American Black Hawk chopper is seen flying with what seems to be a body dangling from it.

The video that has been shared widely on social media appears to show the Taliban flying seized US Black Hawk helicopters over Afghanistan, including one in which someone is seen hanging below one from a rope, The New York Post reported.

In the clip, someone is clearly seen hanging below the chopper as it lowers in the sky. However, it is not immediately clear exactly how he is attached or if he is alive, The New York Post added.

A week earlier, local media reports also claimed that the Taliban had captured the US military’s biometric devices compromising crucial data of the US army and local Afghans who played crucial roles during the war.

“Those Black Hawks were not given to the Taliban. They were given to the Afghan National Security Forces to be able to defend themselves at the specific request of President Ashraf Ghani, who came to the Oval Office and asked for additional air capability, among other things,” The Independent quoted US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as saying during a press conference.

Earlier this month, the White House said that it believes that the Taliban won’t return US weapons that it captured from Afghan forces.

On August 18, during a press conference in Washington, Sullivan said that the Biden administration believes that a “fair amount” of the weapons that the US gave to Afghanistan are in the possession of the Taliban, and the White House doesn’t expect they will be returned to the US.

“We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defence materials has gone but certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, and obviously, we don’t have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport,” he added.