Video of Yellow Frogs in MP pond doing the rounds on Twitter

By Minhaj Adnan Last Updated: 15th July 2020 3:10 pm IST

After the photo of a tiger resting in the middle of a national highway in Madhya Pradesh that set Twitter ablaze, a video of yellow frogs in the state is doing the rounds on the same social media platform.

The 31-second clip shared by the Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswam of Narsighpur shows these frogs hopping around in a small pond.

Mr Kaswan wrote “Have you ever seen yellow frogs…They are the Indian bullfrog seen at Narsighpur.” while sharing the video. He stated that male bullfrogs, which are actually a dull olive green colour alter hues during mating season to attract females.

The video has garnered over 2 lakh view and more than 11 thousand likes.

