Video of Yellow Frogs in MP pond doing the rounds on Twitter

After the photo of a tiger resting in the middle of a national highway in Madhya Pradesh that set Twitter ablaze, a video of yellow frogs in the state is doing the rounds on the same social media platform.

The 31-second clip shared by the Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswam of Narsighpur shows these frogs hopping around in a small pond.

Mr Kaswan wrote “Have you ever seen yellow frogs…They are the Indian bullfrog seen at Narsighpur.” while sharing the video. He stated that male bullfrogs, which are actually a dull olive green colour alter hues during mating season to attract females.

Have you ever seen Yellow frogs. Also in this number. They are Indian #bullfrog seen at Narsighpur. They change to yellow during monsoon & for attracting the females. Just look how they are enjoying rains. @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/Z3Z31CmP0b — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 13, 2020

The video has garnered over 2 lakh view and more than 11 thousand likes.

This is how they looks like. For all other details read this;https://t.co/4rLaXuSrya pic.twitter.com/aSidaSIfDl — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 13, 2020