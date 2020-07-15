Video of Yellow Frogs in MP pond doing the rounds on Twitter

After the photo of a tiger resting in the middle of a national highway in Madhya Pradesh that set Twitter ablaze, a video of yellow frogs in the state is doing the rounds on the same social media platform.
The 31-second clip shared by the Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswam of Narsighpur shows these frogs hopping around in a small pond.
Mr Kaswan wrote “Have you ever seen yellow frogs…They are the Indian bullfrog seen at Narsighpur.” while sharing the video. He stated that male bullfrogs, which are actually a dull olive green colour alter hues during mating season to attract females.
The video has garnered over 2 lakh view and more than 11 thousand likes.