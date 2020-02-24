Video of pro-CAA protesters unloading ‘truck of rocks’ surfaces

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: A video on social media widely shared shows a tractor full of stones and brick was getting unloaded with “Modiji Hum Tumhare Saath Hai” slogan shouting in the background.

The recent video surfaced following a tension that prevailed on Sunday at Maujpur area of north-east Delhi after clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups.

Do Watch from 30 seconds: This is #Maujpur, where pro #CAA protestor have occupied the road.. At around 11:03pm, a tractor full of stones and brick was unloaded here. The slogans and shouting in the background will give you an even more scary picture of what is happening… pic.twitter.com/bSAEqETEyl — Muhammad Wajihulla (@wajihulla) February 23, 2020

ALERT – Right wing goons are literally bringing in stones in truck to throw at protestors at Maujpur metro. #Maujpur #ArrestKapilMishra pic.twitter.com/gIxuF3l8yO — Surbhi Sondhi(Piku)?️ (@RisingSurbhi) February 23, 2020

It was also reported that the right-wingers arson trains and vehicles and also vandalized properties belonging to unarmed civilians.

We are appalled by the violence being spread by right-wing forces in #Maujpur, New Delhi. Hindutva forces are burning vehicles, destroying property, pelting stones and attacking unarmed civilians in full view of the @DelhiPolice. We demand swift action!#rightwingterror pic.twitter.com/SmDKImnqGr — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 23, 2020

The people have questioned the role of police, alleging the police personnel remained mute spectators when the pro-CAA proterters chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and openly pelted stones at anti-CAA protesters.

According to reports, a CRPF team has been deployed in the surrounding areas as the situation seemed to deteriorate.

Even as the situation appeared to be moving towards resolution at Shaheen Bagh where a 71-day roadblack represents anti-CAA sentiment, tension has been brewing in the eastern part of Delhi, since Saturday night, following the blockade of a road in Jaffrabad by anti-CAA protestors in response to a bandh call given for Sunday by Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhim Army.