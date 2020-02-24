Video of pro-CAA protesters unloading ‘truck of rocks’ surfaces

NEW DELHI: A video on social media widely shared shows a tractor full of stones and brick was getting unloaded with “Modiji Hum Tumhare Saath Hai” slogan shouting in the background.
The recent video surfaced following a tension that prevailed on Sunday at Maujpur area of north-east Delhi after clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups.
It was also reported that the right-wingers arson trains and vehicles and also vandalized properties belonging to unarmed civilians.
The people have questioned the role of police, alleging the police personnel remained mute spectators when the pro-CAA proterters chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and openly pelted stones at anti-CAA protesters.
According to reports, a CRPF team has been deployed in the surrounding areas as the situation seemed to deteriorate.
Even as the situation appeared to be moving towards resolution at Shaheen Bagh where a 71-day roadblack represents anti-CAA sentiment, tension has been brewing in the eastern part of Delhi, since Saturday night, following the blockade of a road in Jaffrabad by anti-CAA protestors in response to a bandh call given for Sunday by Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhim Army.