Video: Saudi Arabia holds security parade ahead of Haj season

Riyadh: Ahead of the upcoming Haj season, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) held the annual security forces readiness parade in Makkah.

Saudi Interior Minister Abdul Aziz bin Saud and senior security commanders attended the ceremony.

On Wednesday, the parade portrayed their readiness through a number of security scenarios that showed their level of proficiency and high skills.

The parade also featured female anti-drug soldiers, who showed off their field skills by handling rifles and shooting at targets.

Photo: Al Ekhbariya

Watch the videos below

فيديو | بدء حفل استعراض قوات أمن #الحج استعدادا لمشاركتهم في تأمين حج هذا العام #بسلام_آمنين#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/DTX8PXOyu3 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 21, 2023

فيديو | بحضور وزير الداخلية.. انطلق الحفل السنوي لاستعراض القوات الأمنية المشاركة في الحج #الإخبارية #بسلام_آمنين pic.twitter.com/kAtEb5PYRk — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 21, 2023

فيديو | منسوبات المديرية العامة للجوازات يشاركن في استعراض قوات الحج 1444 هـ#بسلام_آمنين#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/c0vIWLdnja — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 21, 2023

Saudi Arabia has mobilized all resources to serve the pilgrims, ensure their safety, and use artificial intelligence tools and applications for their convenience.

Saudi Arabia expects more than two million pilgrims from over 160 countries during this Haj season after the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.