Video: Saudi student goes to write exam in the middle of his wedding

Riyadh: A Saudi high school student has become the talk of the town after he reportedly paused his wedding and went to attend the exam, amid feelings of joy and tension, local media from the gulf country reported.

According to an Arabic news channel, Muhammad Al-Hassan at the Prince Muhammad bin Fahd al-Laila Complex in the western sector of Dammam, had an exam on the same day as his wedding and instead of postponing it, he decided to do both.

“Today, I have a Tafseer exam and I am very optimistic. Things will be okay and Inshallah I will succeed in both my exam and my wedding,” Al-Hassan told Al Ekhbariya TV.

فيديو | محمد الحسن.. من الاختبارات إلى قاعة الزواج#برنامج_اليوم pic.twitter.com/h4qGQSOWZ2 — برنامج اليوم (@Studioekhbariy) November 23, 2021

It is reported that he left the hall immediately after the exam to return to attend his wedding.

A video of him went viral on social media with many users wishing him a happy life and success in the exam.