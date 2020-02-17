Video of school principal kissing minor girl goes viral

A+ A-

Rajasthan: Despite the enactment of stringent laws including the POCSO Act 2012 to deal with crimes against children, incidents of crimes against minors are taking place in various parts of the country.

In one such incident, a video of the school principal kissing a minor girl went viral. Later, he was booked for molesting the girl. This crime took place in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

It is alleged that the girl was also made to clean the floor of the principal’s room.

When the family members of the girl came to know about the incident, they approached the police station and lodged a complaint against the principal.

However, the principal is yet to be arrested.

It may be mentioned that earlier an incident of teacher kissing his colleague came to light.