Video: Telangana man collapses due to cardiac arrest in front of house

In yet another incident of cardiac arrest in Telangana, a man succumbed a few moments after stepping out of his house on Friday. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

In the CCTV footage, the man can be seen falling down on the ground a few seconds after locking the main door of his house.

Sudden heartattack while attending their daily works continued..

In CCTV, a man locked the door of his house and collapsed on cardiacarrest in Peddapalli dist of Telangana



Andhra Pradesh teacher dies of cardiac arrest in class

In a separate incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, a school teacher became a victim of cardiac arrest and succumbed while teaching children.

P. Veera Babu (45) died sitting in a chair while taking a class. As the teacher suddenly turned motionless, the children alerted other teachers in the school.

The teachers called 108 ambulance. A healthcare employee in the ambulance checked the pulse of the teacher but he had already succumbed.

Telangana engineering student collapses due to cardiac arrest on campus

On Friday, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student at CMR Engineering College, located in the Gundla Pochampally municipal limits, died due to cardiac arrest.

The deceased who is identified as Sachin collapsed suddenly while walking in the corridor on the campus. Though he was rushed to CMR Hospital, doctors declared him dead.

After receiving confirmation from the doctors that he died of a cardiac arrest, his parents, who live in Suchitra, Rajasthan, were informed. Later, the college authorities handed over his body to them.

Earlier too more two such cases occurred wherein young persons died of cardiac arrest in recent times. A 19-year-old boy died in the Adilabad district while dancing at a marriage function, and another young person collapsed while playing badminton and never recovered.