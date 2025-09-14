Video: Tiger spotted in Telangana’s Mancherial district

Hyderabad: A tiger was spotted in Mancherial district on Sunday, September 14. The big cat çrossed over from Singarayakonda forest area in Andhra Pradesh to Telangana.

A video of the tiger roaming in the forest has surfaced on social media. Forest officials have urged the public to remain alert and inform them about the movement of the tiger.

A tiger was spotted in Telangana's Mancherial district on Sunday, September 14. The big cat was found roaming in the Singarayakonda of Andhra Pradesh.



The tiger is suspected to have crossed over to the forest in Mancherial. A video of the tiger roaming in the forest has surfaced… pic.twitter.com/FJqtlEZrjQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 14, 2025

Tigers are often spotted in the Mancherial district as they cross over during the migration period. In November last year, a tiger and a leopard were spotted in the Lakshettipet forest range in Mancherial.

The tiger was on its migration route and had entered from the Jannaram forest range. Its movements were closely monitored. Camera traps were set up and steps were taken to protect both the animal and the villagers.