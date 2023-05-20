Video tour of Mahesh Babu’s palace-like restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, known for its rich history and royal heritage, has added another gem to its culinary landscape with the grand opening of Mahesh Babu’s exquisite new restaurant, which is currently one of the most visited spots among foodies and locals alike. Earlier, we gave you some inside glimpses of the actor’s lavish eatery ‘AN Palace Heights’ and in this write-up, you can get a full video tour of the spot.

Nestled in the heart of the city (Banjara Hill Road No.12), the restaurant stands as a testament to Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodhkar’s impeccable taste and eye for luxury. It was launched in March this year.

From the moment one steps foot inside, it becomes evident that no expense has been spared in creating an ambience fit for royalty. From breathtaking architecture inspired by the grand palaces of the past, and intricate carvings to luxurious seating areas, the restaurant is all things royal and gives Rajasthan vibes. Luxurious chandeliers illuminate the spacious dining halls, and handcrafted artwork adorns the walls, creating an aura of grandeur.

Fans of the Tollywood superstar and food enthusiasts alike are in for a treat as they get a sneak peek into this opulent dining destination through a video shared on Hungering Bells, a popular Instagram page. It captures the essence of the restaurant, showcasing its stunning architecture, elegant interiors, and mouthwatering dishes. check it out below.