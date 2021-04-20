Video: Truck starts rolling without driver, he risks life to save it

A heart pounding moment caught on camera has gone viral on the internet as a gas truck started rolling without a driver in Brazil and the driver takes a leap to try and stop it.

This happened when the driver started the truck and left it on neutral for loading it. The cargo vehicle then suddenly starts moving towards the road. It can be seen in the video how the truck driver immediately rushed after the barreling truck to stop it.

He climbs on the driver’s seat right before a huge disaster could have occurred. His bravery is commended by everyone watching the clip on YouTube. The comments went something like: ‘The driver did a good job’, ‘damn he got lucky and on time to save from the cliff’.

Watch the video below: