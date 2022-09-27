Video: Ugandan gas station worker in Qatar delivers Friday sermon; praised globally

Doha: A Ugandan working at a gas station in Qatar, delivered a Friday sermon at a mosque when the imam was late, was honoured and widely praised on social networking sites, after a video clip of him was circulated.

The circulating clip featured the worker Abdul Rahman Abdul Rashid, on the pulpit of a mosque, dressed as a gas station worker, delivering a sermon in eloquent and sound Arabic.

He improvised without looking at anything written, and he was widely praised for his eloquence and his memorization of verses from the Holy Quran.

As per media reports, the Ugandan young man came to lead the worshipers in a small mosque, located within the vicinity of a gas station near Hamad International Airport, after the imam was left behind, and no one came to pray.

Ajyal educational centre, a Qatari institution concerned with youth, honoured the Ugandan youth. The centre welcomed him with a corridor of honour, amid the applause of the centre’s children, who threw flowers at him and standing ovation.

The centre published a video recording of the Ugandan youth during his honour, saying in a statement that the “Wathiq” program this season aims to address the phenomenon of bullying and highlight the intrinsic value of the human being and that it does not improve his appearance.

The centre added that “in the context of promoting the right behaviour and tolerant Islamic values, the participants in the program honoured the Ugandan gas station worker.”

