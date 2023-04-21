Video: UP BJP MLA boasts of Atiq killing as achievement

Many accusing him of "glorifying" extra-judicial killings

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 21st April 2023 7:44 am IST
Plea in SC for independent committee probe into killings of Atiq, Ashraf
Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed

Saharanpur: Saharanpur BJP MLA Rajiv Gumber has termed the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf as a “big achievement of the Yogi Adityanath government”.

In a purported video that has gone viral, Gumber can be heard saying, “Upar bhej diya na humne… Haven’t we sent Atiq Ahmed up? Now it is the turn of Saharanpur-based goons, so vote for our candidate.”

The video was purportedly shot during an event to inaugurate the party’s mayoral candidate Ajay Kumar’s election office in Saharanpur.

MS Education Academy

Gumber’s controversial remarks have been widely circulated on social media platforms, with many accusing him of “glorifying” extra-judicial killings.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 21st April 2023 7:44 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button