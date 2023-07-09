Video: Vendor hires bouncers to prevent tomato loot in UP

A vegetable vendor in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh has hired bouncers to keep customers at bay when they come to buy tomatoes, whose price has increased massively over the past few days.

“I have hired bouncers because the tomato price is too high. People are indulging in violence and even looting tomatoes. Since we have tomatoes in the shop, we don’t want any arguments, so we have bouncers here. Tomatoes are selling for Rs 160 per kg. People are buying 50 or 100 gms,” the vendor, Ajay Fauji, told PTI.

Similar incidents of farmers taking serious steps to prevent tomato theft were reported in the state of Karnataka as well.

A farmer has lodged a police complaint alleging that tomatoes worth Rs 3 lakh have been stolen overnight from his farm in Hassan district, police said on Thursday.

The incident had been reported from Goni Somanahalli village near Halebeedu town in Hassan.

Farmer Dharani aka Somashekar lodged a complaint with Halebeedu police in this regard.

Police said that the thieves have taken away 90 boxes of tomatoes worth Rs 3 lakh – as the price of first quality tomato has crossed Rs 150 per kg.

The tomato was grown in two acres of land and Dharanit had decided to take the crop to Chikkamagalur market and sell it.

The farmers are forced to sleep at their farms and take turns guarding the crop ready to be harvested. The monsoon rains have made the situation worse for them. This scenario is commonly found in the south Karnataka districts of Kolar, Hassan where the crop is grown in large quantities.

