Video: Zahra Hamadeh becomes the first Saudi woman-car polisher

In a first, Saudi Arabia’s Zahra Hamadeh became the first woman-car polisher, reports read. While it is no achievement elsewhere, in a society where the women are bound by the practice of Purdah among other restrictions, Zahra Hamadeh is being hailed.

For women, the world is all about suppression as her identity is defined by her role within the family. Zahra Hamadeh is identified as a daughter, daughter-in-law, mother, mother-in-law, wife, etc., and not with a profession and in some cases, not even a person. It is in this context, her job is nothing but a short of an achievement.

Zahra Hamadeh’s interview on YouTube

In the case of Zahra, we can say that ‘She believed she could, so she did!’ She said that she always wanted to defy stereotypes and in fields confined to men, noting that she pushed for this profession strongly after a period of training.“I truly admired this work and am fully enthusiastic to enter this new and different experience in society,” Zahra Hamadeh told Rotana Khalijia TV.

She further added that she was trained in polishing, upholstering, shading, and other car decoration works. She explained that she did not find a job after completing her studies, but she did not sit at home waiting for a job. Instead, she chose to develop her skills and trained in different fields other than what she majored in.

Zahra Hamadeh seeks to launch her own business, and create a new work environment for other women.