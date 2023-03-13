Video: Zomato delivery boy assaulted on Holi in Nanded; four booked

Days after the assault of a Zomato delivery boy on the occasion of the Holi festival in Nanded, Maharashtra, police came into action and booked a case against four persons after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video which is making rounds on social media, the youth who is identified as Amran Tamboli, a law student can be seen checking his cell phone when a group of accused persons started assaulting him on February 7.

The attackers assaulted him, kicked him, and attacked him with a wooden log. The incident took place when he delivered an order and was checking another order on his cellphone.

This is from #Nanded, #Maharashtra.



A #Muslim student named #AmranTamboli who was delivering food as a #Zomato delivery boy was attacked by goons.



They attacked him with sticks, threw bricks at him, then put colour on his beard and tilak on his forehead.#NandedPolice pic.twitter.com/5LBOPbq1Ah — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 12, 2023

Though, after the assault, the Zomato delivery boy lodged a complaint at a local police station, it is alleged that no action was taken until the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Tamboli, a first-year student of law course and the eldest son of a farmer, who took up the Zomato delivery job to financially support his education also alleged that the accused persons returned with colour and applied it on his beard and put tilak on his forehead.

Police started investigation and arrested one of the accused persons. Attempts are being made to arrest others.