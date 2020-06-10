Videos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike Amrutha go viral

Mumbai: Videos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike Ammuzz Amrutha went viral on social media.

In most of the videos, she can be seen recreating scenes of the Bollywood actress.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBN0oS4HzOR

Followers on social media

Amrutha has 1.2 million followers on TikTok. On Instagram, she has 192000 followers.

In one of the video, she can be seen recreating the scene of the actress from movie, “Kandukondain Kandukondain”.

Carbon copy of Aishwarya Rai

After the video went viral, fans called her “carbon copy of Aishwarya Rai”.

It may be mentioned that ‘Kandukondain Kandukondain’ was directed by Rajiv Menon. Ajith Kumar and Tabu also played role in the movie. The movie completed 20 years on 4th May.

