Vidya Balan resumes shoot for ‘Sherni’ in Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai: Actor Vidya Balan on Wednesday resumed shoot for her upcoming film “Sherni” in Madhya Pradesh.

The production on “Sherni” came to a halt in mid-March as the country went into lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Award winner, who plays the role of a forest officer, is currently shooting in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh with the requisite safety protocols, a press release issued on behalf of the actor said.

Directed by Amit Masurkar of National Award-winning “Newton” fame, “Sherni” explores the man-animal conflict.

It is produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment.

Balan was last seen in “Shakuntala Devi”, an eponymous biopic on the math genius.

The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.

