Vidyut Jammwal shares his secret to amp up speed

Mumbai, Oct 15 : Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal has demonstrated his secret to amp up speed.

Vidyut’s latest video features him training with a lawn tennis ball. In the clip, he throws the ball (with his left hand) that goes right up to his eye-level, and then he swiftly packs a punch in the air with his right hand before the ball lands on his left hand again.

The “Commando” star gradually increases the number of punches between throwing the ball and catching it.

“This is an exercise that you can have fun with. In any kind of defence or combat training, timing is crucial. The tennis ball routine will increase your speed and accuracy in getting the target. It’s great for sharpening the mind, reflexes and it keeps you alert and focused,” Vidyut said.

Vidyut was recently seen in the digitally-released film, “Khuda Haafiz”. He will next be seen in the film’s second chapter.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.