Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Khuda Haafiz’ to get second chapter

By News Desk 1 Published: 3rd September 2020 8:25 am IST
Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz' to get second chapter

Mumbai, Sep 3 : Actor Vidyut Jammwal will be back with the second chapter of his recent digitally-released film, Khuda Haafiz. Titled Khuda Haafiz Chapter II, the sequel is being planned for a big screen release.

“Getting his (lead character Sameer, essayed by him) wife back is not the perfect ending. To adjust and successfully live in society after the woman (Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi) has gone through this turmoil is the real beginning of the love story. That’s what we’re planning to showcase in the second chapter,” Vidyut said.

Based on a real-life incident, “Khuda Haafiz” narrates the story of a young, recently-wedded couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who decide to work overseas in search of better career opportunities. Under mysterious circumstances, Nargis goes missing in the foreign land and the film shows Sameer’s attempt to find his wife.

READ:  Chhattisgarh CM urges PM not to privatise Nagarnar steel plant

With cinema halls shut owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, “Khuda Haafiz” went for a direct-to-OTT release.

The film’s writer-director Faruk Kabir said: “I always wanted to take the story forward, but I wanted to wait and see how the audience responds to the film. ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II’ is a more potent and heartfelt love story about how the lead characters come to terms with what has happened to them. It’s an ‘agni pariksha’ now for both of them, and for me to match my own expectations as a storyteller, and that of the audience that has given such an enormously positive response to ‘Khuda Haafiz’.”

READ:  Libyan PM visits reopened schools after months of closure

“This is not going to be a franchise film. It’s the final lethal chapter. Expect bigger action for sure, but also a bigger heart, and on a bigger screen,” Kabir added.

“Khuda Haafiz Chapter II” will be on floors in the first quarter of 2021.

“The second chapter will be full of surprises and we’re determined to keep the audience on the edge of their seats in theatres this time around,” said producer Abhishek Pathak.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close