Vietnam ambassador calls on Jayesh Ranjan, Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan

Hyderabad: The ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Sanh Chau has called on Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Promoter-Managing Director, MAK Projects Pvt Ltd. at his residence along with a high powered delegation from Vietnam.

The delegation discussion on investment and business opportunities in Vietnam. Dr Khan expressed his interest in executing infrastructure, mix-used development projects both residential and commercial in the public and private sectors of Vietnam.

On the occasion, Dr. Khan also facilitated a meeting of the ambassador and his delegation with Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary – I&C and IT, Government of Telangana. The ambassador expressed satisfaction with the deliberations and was hopeful of strengthening the bilateral ties between Telangana and his country.

Pham Sanh Chau had come on an official visit to Hyderabad to meet various industrialists of the state. He was accompanied by a high powered delegation, which included Deputy Chief of Mission Dr Do Thanh Hai, Defence attache Pham The Hung, trade counsellor Bui Trung Thuong, political counsellor Nguyen Thi Thanh Xuan, science and technology second secretary Bui Anh Dung, economy, tourism and education attache Nguyen Luong Duc and voice of Vietnam reporter Phan Thanh Tung.