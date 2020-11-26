Vietnam reports 10 fresh Covid-19 cases

Hanoi, Nov 26 : Vietnam reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the total confirmed infections to 1,331 with 35 deaths from the disease so far, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases, who are all Vietnamese citizens, recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival, said the ministry.

It announced that 13 more patients have been given all-clear, raising the total cured cases in the country to 1,166 as of Thursday, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, over 16,200 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

Vietnam has gone through 85 straight days without any new Covid-19 cases in the community, according to the ministry.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.