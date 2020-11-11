Vietnam reports 26 new Covid-19 cases

Hanoi, Nov 11 : Vietnam reported 26 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Wednesday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 1,252 with 35 deaths from the disease so far, according to its Ministry of Health.

All new cases are Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival, said the ministry.

It also announced that four more patients have been given all-clear, raising the total cured cases in Vietnam to 1,091 as of Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, over 15,500 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

Vietnam has gone through 70 straight days without any new Covid-19 cases in the community, according to the ministry.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.