View of Grand Mosque after Saudi Arabia bans Umrah Pilgrims

Makkah: Recently, Saudi Arabia authorities have temporarily suspended entry for people planning to visit the Kingdom for ‘Umrah’ (Pilgrimage) or for visiting the Prophet’s mosque in Medina over fears of the deadly coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Precautionary step

The Ministry said that this precautionary step comes in completion of the efforts taken to provide the utmost protection to the safety of citizens and residents and everyone who intends to come to the Kingdom to perform Umrah or visit the Prophet’s Mosque or for the purpose of tourism.

Due to the ban, only a few people are found performing pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque where lakhs of people were seen in normal days.

A very few persons are found at Safa and Marwa, two small hills now located in the Great Mosque of Makkah.

It may be mentioned that Saudi Arabia has also announced the temporary suspension of the entry of Gulf nationals to the holy sites of Makkah and Medina.

Ban on GCC nationals

On Friday, the Ministry said in a statement that the temporary ban does not cover Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals who have been in the Kingdom for 14 consecutive days without showing signs of coronavirus infection and wish to perform Umrah or visit the Prophet’s Mosque, reports Xinhua news agency.

Such GCC nationals can apply through the website of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to obtain a permit.