Vigilance officials seized cash, jewels from RTO and check-posts

Chennai, Dec 12 : The officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday carried out raids at various regional transport office (RTO) check-posts and seized unaccounted cash, jewels and other items from the officials manning them.

According to DVAC officials, cash and jewels were seized at a RTO in Virudhunagar and probe is on whether these were received as a bribe.

Similarly, unaccounted cash running into couple of lakhs have been seized from several other RTO check-posts in the state during the raid.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.