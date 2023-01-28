“Vijay and I are…” Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her dating reports

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda often hit the headlines for their dating rumours. While the two have rubbished the speculations of their link-up multiple times, insiders have always maintained that there was more than just a friendship there.

Rashmika’s presence during Vijay’s intimate family functions or even during his family holiday in Goa last year fueled discussions about their romance. Recently, it was even said that both of them welcomed the new year together in Maldives. Fans went gaga over their photos from the same locations and shipped them once again. While their relationship gossip kept surfacing online, neither Rashmika nor Vijay confirmed the same.

And now, Rashmika has finally broken her silence on all these reports and even confirmed that she was on a trip with Vijay. Once again addressing him as her ‘best friend’, she clearly stated that she is not dating Vijay.

During her recent conversation with journalist Prema, she said, “Vijay and I are very good friends, and there’s nothing more to it than that. Why shouldn’t two good friends go on a vacation together. We don’t have anything more than friendship between us”.

Apart from this she also spoke about the social media hate that she has been constantly receiving.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu beside Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu. She has another Bollywood movie Animal in her kitty.