Vijay Devarakonda refutes rumours of ‘Liger’s OTT release

New Delhi: Superstar Vijay Devarakonda clapped back at a false media report, which claiming that the makers of his upcoming film ‘Liger’ have considered the offer to release the movie on the OTT platform.

Rumours of Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’ getting a digital release have been going rounds on social media since the makers of the movie have postponed its teaser release.

On Tuesday, a report claimed that “Vijay Devarakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Liger’ received a huge offer of Rs. 200 crore for its direct digital release and the satellite rights in all languages. Makers are considering the offer”

However, denying the rumours, Vijay replied to the report in the most savage way and tweeted, “Too little. I’ll do more in the theatres.”

Through this tweet, Vijay has directly confirmed that the movie will have a theatrical release.

Too little.

I’ll do more in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/AOoRYwmFRw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021

‘Liger’ has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception. To pique the interest of all their fans, makers of the movie announced that a spine-chilling teaser unveiling Vijay in a never seen avatar in the movie would be released on May 9 but considering the unprecedented situation, the nation was going through and keeping the safety of fans in mind, the makers held its release.

The much-anticipated movie has been slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director’s production house Puri Connects.

Ananya, who had started her career with Karan’s ‘Student of the Year 2’, was last seen in ‘Khaali Peeli’ opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from ‘Liger’, Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next directorial, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.