Vijay Devarakonda’s Bollywood debut ‘Liger’ release date announced!

Hyderabad: And the wait is finally over! Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer Liger is all set to hit screens worldwide on September 9, 2021.

Liger’s release in Hindi will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut while it will mark Ananya Panday’s debut stint at Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema.

Makers of Liger and Vijay Devarakonda took to their social media on Thursday to announce the release date. Director Puri Jagannadh took to Twitter to announce the release date with a new poster.

“India – we are coming! September 9, 2021,” Vijay Devarakonda wrote along with a powerful poster of Liger on Instagram. “Packing a punch in a theatre near you on September 9, 2021! The worldwide theatrical release of Liger in a language of your choice – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” added Ananya Panday on her social media.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Charmme Kaur, the movie is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Earlier in January, Vijay Devarakonda introduced himself as Liger, a boxer with the first look poster and a hint of what to expect from the movie: “Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions and set norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, here we are!”