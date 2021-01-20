Vijay Devarakonda’s Bollywood debut Liger’s budget is huge!

Hyderabad: South superstar Vijay Devarakonda is all set to foray in Hindi film industry with his upcoming movie ‘Liger’. The movie will feature Ananya Pandey in the female lead. Well, the makers have got an interesting title, which is a combination of Lion and Tiger. Liger will release in five languages including Hindi.

Liger Budget

As per latest update, Liger is being made on a staggering budget of 125 crores. This makes the highest the film the highest ever for Vijay Devarakonda in his career.

Vijay Devarakonda’s Liger first look

Directed by Tollywood director Puri Jagnnadh, Liger’s first look was unveiled by makers on Monday in which shows Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer also shows a cross between a tiger and a lion. The tagline ‘Saala Crossbreed’ has caught everyone’s attention and the first look poster has already taken social media by storm.

Sharing the first look on Instagram, Vijay Devarakonda wrote, “Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! Nation wide madness Guaranteed.”

The celebrations and madness for the film have already begun in Hyderabad and various parts of country. A video of Vijay Deverakonda’s fans pouring alcohol on the big poster of Liger has surfaced on social media.

The first look and the whopping budget has set high expectations among the moviegoers, who can’t keep calm to know what’s next in stores for them.

Apart from Ananya Pandey, Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy and few others in the important roles. It is being co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with director Puri’s production house, Puri Connects. The Hindi version of the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.